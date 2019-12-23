Play

Jennings signed a contract with the Titans on Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Jennings was let go by the Titans at the end of October but will rejoin the team for the regular-season finale. The 27-year-old has two catches for 17 yards in seven games this season and figures to serve as a reserve wideout and return option.

More News

