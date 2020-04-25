Play

Titans' Darrynton Evans: Tennessee snags in third round

The Titans selected Evans in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 93rd overall.

Evans is perhaps the most explosive running back in this draft, though his 4.41-second speed comes at the expense of his frame, which is rather thin at 5-foot-10, 203 pounds. That shouldn't matter too much in Tennessee, though, because Derrick Henry's presence leaves only a change-of-pace role for Evans anyway. The Appalachian State standout should prove useful insurance behind Henry, and as a helpful firecracker off the bench otherwise.

