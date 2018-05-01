President was claimed off waivers by the Titans on Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans official website reports.

President spent his rookie season with the Texans, seeing action in four games and tallying three total tackles. However, the 6-foot-3 outside linebacker was released earlier this week, which allowed the Titans to swoop in and claim him off waivers. Despite being picked up by Tennessee, President isn't guaranteed a spot on the final roster and will need to have a strong training camp and preseason in order to have a shot.