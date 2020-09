McNichols was promoted from the Titans' practice squad to the active roster Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The 24-year-old was added to the practice squad after failing to make Tennessee's season-opening roster, but he'll join the roster as an extra playerahead of Monday's matchup with Denver. McNichols will provide depth at running back with No. 2 option Darrynton Evans (hamstring) unavailable Week 1, and he'll revert back to the practice squad after the contest.