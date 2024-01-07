Rader (hip) is not among Tennessee's inactives for Sunday's Week 18 matchup against Jacksonville.

Rader was questionable coming into Sunday due to a hip injury, but his outlook was optimistic after he logged a full practice session Friday. The fourth-year tight end will indeed be able to suit up in Tennessee's final game of the 2023 campaign, though he's unlikely to make much of an impact on offense. Rader has drawn only one target, which he caught for a six-yard gain, through 13 contests this season.