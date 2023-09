The Titans elevated Rader to their active roster Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

This is the first time Rader has been called up this season after joining the team's practice squad Aug. 30. If he's active for Sunday's contest against the Bengals, he'll work in a depth tight end role behind Chigoziem Okonkwo, Trevon Wesco and Josh Whyle.