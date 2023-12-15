Philips (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

It's been somewhat of a lost season for the second-year wideout. Philips opened the season on injured reserve with a knee issue and was deemed a Week 13 healthy scratch before pulling his hamstring last Sunday. On the year, Philips has 13 catches for 166 scoreless yards. DeAndre Hopkins, Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Chris Moore will continue to soak up the receiver snaps.