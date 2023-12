Philips (hamstring) did not participate in practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The depth wide receiver also missed Wednesday's session. Philips played on three offensive snaps in the Titans' Week 14 win over the Dolphins and was a healthy inactive for the team's Week 13 loss to the Colts. The second-year pro has 13 catches for 166 yards in 2023.