Philips recorded 15 receptions on 22 targets for 181 yards across nine games with the Titans in 2023. He also had 13 yards as a kick returner and 23 as a punt returner.

Philips had the chance to win the starting slot role during training camp, but he was sidelined by a knee injury and wasn't able to take the field until Week 5. He never really hit his stride from there, failing to play half of the offensive snaps in any game this season. However, he still managed to double the production from his rookie season and could see another modest uptick in his numbers in 2024 if he can remain healthy.