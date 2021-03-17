site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Titans' Morgan Cox: Headed to Music City
Cox agreed Wednesday with the Titans on a one-year deal, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
The four-time Pro Bowler is moving on after 11 years with the Ravens. A Tennessee native, Cox shouldn't have to compete for long-snapping duties with the Titans.
