Titans' Nick Williams: Heads to Tennessee
Williams came to terms on a contract with the Titans on Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Williams is entering his sixth professional season and spent the past three campaigns in the Atlanta organization, hauling in 25 receptions for 248 yards and two scores over that stretch. Most of that production came in 2015, as a concussion and his low standing on the depth chart have limited him to three regular-season appearances over the past two years. He'll vie for a depth role in Tennessee but faces a similarly blocked path to playing time.
