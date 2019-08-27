Williams agreed to a deal with the 49ers on Tuesday.

Williams, an undrafted free agent in 2013, has played for a plethora of teams since. From the Redskins, to the Falcons, Titans, and Rams he has recorded just 280 yards on 30 receptions in 26 games. He had been with the Broncos for training camp, but was recently let go. The journeyman will now look to make an impression in a small period of time at San Francisco's camp.

More News
Our Latest Stories