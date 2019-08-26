The Broncos released Williams on Monday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Williams originally signed with Denver on July 26 after appearing in two games last season for the Rams. The 28-year-old hasn't been able to play in more than two games in a season since the 2015 campaign, where he caught 17 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns for the Falcons.

