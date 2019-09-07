Williams (undisclosed) was released from San Francisco's injured reserve with an injury settlement Friday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Williams' injury is unclear in nature, but it's seemingly serious enough to have landed him on injured reserve Saturday. The 28-year-old was competing for a depth role in the Niners' receiving corps, but now he'll have to focus on getting healthy and finding a new opportunity elsewhere.

