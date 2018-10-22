Williams caught both of his targets for 17 yards during Sunday's 39-10 win over San Francisco. He played 10 of 61 offensive snaps.

Just signed to the team Tuesday, Williams leapfrogged a few Rams on the depth chart and took advantage of his limited playing time Sunday. He caught his passes in the second and third quarters, so his involvement in the vertical attack wasn't in garbage time, either. Still, the 27-year-old receiver is a long shot to make a notable impact and is off the fantasy radar in the majority of settings.

