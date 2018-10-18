Spain (shoulder) missed practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Spain exited the team's Week 6 loss to the Ravens early and was absent from practice Wednesday. He had totaled 312 snaps entering Sunday's contest, maintaining a regular role along the offensive line. If he's unable to suit up in Week 7 against the Chargers, Corey Levin would likely take over the majority of his snaps.

