Izzo was waived by Tennessee on Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
The 2018 seventh-round pick for the Patriots played five offensive snaps in one game for the Titans last season after he was signed to the team's active roster in January to help replace the loss of injured tight end MyCole Pruitt. Izzo totaled 19 catches for 313 yards and one touchdown over 18 games with New England from 2019 to 2020. The 26-year-old will now pass through waivers, where teams will have a chance to claim him, before hitting free agency.