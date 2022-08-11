Izzo signed a contract with the Panthers on Thursday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Izzo was one of two tight ends, alongside Nate Becker, signed by Carolina on Thursday as the team deals with multiple injuries at this position over the past few days. The third-year tight end caught 19 of his 29 targets for 313 yards and one score over 18 games with the Patriots from 2019 to 2020, but he was waived by Tennessee in June after playing just one game for the team last season. Izzo should push for a backup role with the Panthers this preseason after tight end Ian Thomas (ribs), Colin Thompson (calf) and Josh Babicz (undisclosed) all picked up injuries this past week.