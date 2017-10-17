Taylor caught two of four targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 36-22 win over the Colts.

Taylor scored his first career touchdown by catching a 53-yard bomb midway through the fourth quarter, giving the Titans a lead they wouldn't relinquish. The rookie now boasts two receptions of over 40 yards this season, displaying the kind of explosiveness that led him to be drafted in the third round. After Monday's success, Taylor will now aim to become more consistently involved, as he's yet to top two catches in a game.