Titans' Taywan Taylor: Catches bomb Monday
Taylor caught two of four targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 36-22 win over the Colts.
Taylor scored his first career touchdown by catching a 53-yard bomb midway through the fourth quarter, giving the Titans a lead they wouldn't relinquish. The rookie now boasts two receptions of over 40 yards this season, displaying the kind of explosiveness that led him to be drafted in the third round. After Monday's success, Taylor will now aim to become more consistently involved, as he's yet to top two catches in a game.
More News
-
Believe in Peterson, Ingram?
Adrian Peterson surprised us all in Week 6, does that mean he's must-start moving forward?
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers suffers broken collarbone
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...