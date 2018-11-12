Titans' Taywan Taylor: Could return to practice soon
Coach Mike Vrabel said Taylor (knee) has a shot to return to practice this week, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Unable to practice in any capacity last week, Taylor never seemed to have much shot of suiting up Sunday against the Patriots despite being listed as questionable on the final injury report. He did ditch his protective boot Thursday and was then spotted walking around the team facility without a noticeable limp. The Titans are hopeful to get Taylor back for a crucial Week 11 game against the Colts. The first practice report will be released Wednesday afternoon.
