Godwin signed a contract with the Titans on Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Godwin will join the Titans at their training camp this week after being waived by the Jaguars in May. The wide receiver spent the majority of the last two seasons on Jacksonville's practice squad, catching three passes for 32 yards while appearing in three games in 2020. Godwin will likely begin the season on the practice squad if he remains with the Titans after the preseason.