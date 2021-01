Hudson signed a reserve/future contract with the Titans on Monday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

An undrafted rookie out of Arizona State, Hudson spent the first month of the year on the Titans' practice squad before being handed a six-game suspension in October for violating the NFL's Performance-Enhancing Substances Policy. He didn't suit up in a game after returning from suspension. Hudson will seek a depth role in 2021.