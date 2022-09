Amadi (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Raiders, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Amadi played 38 defensive snaps and recorded five tackles during the season opener, but he saw a substantially smaller role during Monday's blowout loss to the Bills. It's unclear when he picked up the injury, but Amadi has been sidelined for every practice this week. In his absence, Lonnie Johnson could see more snaps as a nickel back.