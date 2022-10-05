site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Titans' Ugo Amadi: Ready to return
Amadi (ankle) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Amadi has missed each of the last two games after suffering the injury in Week 2's loss to the Bills. After logging a full practice, he should be good to go Sunday against the Commanders.
