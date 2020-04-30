Titans' Zac Kerin: Heading to Tennessee
Kerin signed signed a contract with the Titans on Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Kerin appeared in two games with the Redskins in 2018 but didn't see the field last season. The 28-year-old figures to fill a reserve role with the Titans, assuming he makes the roster.
