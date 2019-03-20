Kerin re-signed with the Redskins on Tuesday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Kerin had spent time with the Vikings, Lions, and Falcons over a four-year span before joining the Redskins late last season. He ended up playing in two games, starting one of them. The journeyman projects as backup guard should he ultimately earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories