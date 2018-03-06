Tre Mason: Interested in returning to NFL
Mason is interested in resuming his football career, AL.com's Matt Zenitz reports.
A 2014 third-round pick, Mason has been arrested multiple times since he last played football in 2015, with mental health issues seemingly playing a major role in his struggles. He never reported to the Rams in 2016 and eventually was waived in March of 2017. Now believed to be in a better place mentally, the 24-year-old is hoping for another shot in the NFL. He averaged 4.3 yards on 179 carries as a rookie in 2014, but then managed just 2.8 yards on 75 totes while serving as Todd Gurley's backup for most of 2015. With age and natural talent both working in his favor, Mason could get another chance to prove himself in the NFL.
