Cincinnati is slated to release Taylor on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Taylor was effective for the Bengals last season, when he recorded a career-high 340 punt return yards across 16 appearances. His release is somewhat surprising, and may speak to what the team saw from Charlie Jones and/or Kwamie Lassiter during the preseason.
