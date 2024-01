Taylor played 24 percent of the snaps but wasn't targeted in the Bears' 17-9 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

In his first year with Chicago and sixth season as a pro, Taylor's main value was as a punt returner. The veteran played fewer than 10 percent of the offensive snaps in more than half of his games, and his only touch of the season was a rushing attempt that resulted in a two-yard loss. He was also targeted once this season. Taylor is now an unrestricted free agent.