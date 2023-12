Taylor went without a target while playing 10 of 71 snaps on offense and returned four punts for 56 yards in Sunday's 28-13 win over the Lions.

Taylor has yet to record a reception through 13 appearances on the season and has just two targets to his name over 71 snaps on offense. He looks like he'll continue to provide most of his value to the Bears on special teams through his role as the team's punt returner.