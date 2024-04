Taylor signed a one-year contract with the 49ers on Tuesday, Lindsey Pallares of the team's official site reports.

Taylor started his career in San Francisco before a two-year stay with the Bengals, and he spent the 2023 campaign with the Bears. The 29-year-old will have the opportunity to earn a role in the return game with the Niners after the departure of Ray-Ray McCloud in free agency this offseason.