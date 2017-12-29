Trey Quinn: Declares for 2018 Draft
Quinn declared for the 2018 NFL Draft on Friday, Adam Grosbard of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Quinn exploded on the scene in his first season at SMU after beginning his career at LSU, leading the nation with 114 receptions to help give the Mustangs one of the most productive receiving corps in the nation. According to Pro Football Focus Quinn led the nation in yards per route run out of the slot at 4.47, showing how dangerous and efficient he was in that role. In a draft class that's short on top end receiving talent, Quinn profiles as one of the best slot receiver prospects for the 2018 draft. He's currently trending towards being an early Day 3 selection, but a successful combine would boost his stock considerably.
