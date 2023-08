Summers was released by the Saints on Tuesday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

The veteran linebacker re-signed with the Saints on Mar. 15 before getting released Tuesday. Summers has had stints with Green Bay, Jacksonville and New Orleans throughout his four-year career. During that time, he appeared in 52 games and logged 58 tackles, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery. The 27-year-old will look for a new home ahead of the coming season.