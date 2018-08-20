The Vikings placed Aruna (knee) on injured reserve Monday, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The rookie sixth-round pick was carted off the field during Saturday's preseason loss to the Jaguars. The quick move to IR signals a significant injury, which will hurt the Vikings' depth headed into the final two preseason games. Still, Aruna wasn't expected to make any fantasy noise behind Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen (leg).

