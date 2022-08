Johnson had three receptions on six targets for 29 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to San Francisco.

Johnson suffered a torn ACL in training camp last July and missed the entire 2021 season, but is back to full speed this summer. He worked as the No. 3 receiver at times in 2020 before sliding down the depth chart late that season. Despite his return, he appears far behind in the competition for the No. 4 receiver role and it's not clear if he'll win one of the final reserve receiver roles.