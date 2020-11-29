Bisi Johnson will start as the No. 2 wide receiver Sunday against Carolina with Beebe working as the No. 3 slot receiver while Adam Thielen remains on the COVID-19 list, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Beebe had been playing as the No. 3 receiver ahead of Johnson when Thielen was active, but he'll stay in the slot role with Johnson moving out wide with Thielen sidelined. Still, Beebe could get more targets of the two, though the Vikings may not target many receivers beyond Justin Jefferson as the team may lean on the running game even more than usual.