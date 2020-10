Wilson had an interception, a sack, two tackles for a loss, three QB hits, a pass defensed and six tackles in Sunday's loss at Seattle.

Wilson started at weak-side linebacker and played on all 54 of of the defense's snaps. With Anthony Barr out for the season with a pectoral injury, Wilson is having a larger role and making the most of it. Wilson previously came off the field in nickel and dime packages, but he'll now play alongside Eric Kendricks in almost all formations.