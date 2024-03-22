The Packers re-signed Wilson on Friday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The veteran linebacker spent each of the last two seasons with the Packers, and he'll remain in Green Bay for the immediate future after re-signing with the team Friday. Wilson has seen limited work on defense during his time in Green Bay, but he's been an integral part of the Packers' special-teams unit. Over the last two years, Wilson has logged more special teams snaps (308) and tackles (25) than any other Packer. Expect the 30-year-old to continue being an essential part of Green Bay's special-teams unit in 2024.