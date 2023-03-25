site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Packers' Eric Wilson: Back for eighth season
Wilson re-signed with the Packers on Saturday.
Wilson was signed by the Packers last October, where he primarily played on special teams. In 13 games, Wilson recorded 17 tackles (nine solo) and one sack.
