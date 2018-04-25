Vikings' Everson Griffen: Clear of foot injury

Griffen (foot) participated in offseason workouts with the Vikings on Tuesday, Andrew Krammer of The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports.

Griffen suffered a torn plantar fascia in Week 8 and was hampered for the rest of the season, recording only three sacks over the team's final eight games of the regular season. The 30-year-old battled through the injury -- missing only one game -- and still posted an impressive 13-sack season overall, and appears to be entering offseason workouts at full strength.