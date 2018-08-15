Vikings' Everson Griffen: Dealing with cut on leg, should be back soon

Griffen is reportedly close to returning to practice following an off-field incident in which he cut his leg against the end of table, Ben Goessling of the The Star Tribune reports.

It was previously reported that Griffen's absence was the result of personal reasons rather than anything injury related, however that doesn't appear to be the case. The cut on Griffen's leg is believed to be minor and we could even see the defensive end play in Saturday's preseason game against Jacksonville. Whether he plays or not, Griffen's absence seems to be nearing an end.