Vikings' Irv Smith Jr.: Lininig up all over field
Smith Jr. lined up all over the field during this week's OTA practice, from split out wide to in line next to the tackle, and drew praise from coaches for his performance, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Kyle Rudolph was away from practice during the week and David Morgan is missing OTAs with an undisclosed injury, so Smith got extra work. Still, this shows how the Vikings may utilize Smith all over the field and find innovative ways to get him the ball.
