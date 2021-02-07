Johnson produced 44 tackles (22 solo) and 1.5 sacks through his 16 games in the 2020 campaign.

In his fourth year with Minnesota, Johnson had a larger role and earned much more playing time, allowing him to compile a career high in tackles. While the defensive tackle saw a notable increase in his usage in 2020, the defensive tackle's rookie contract is now up, so he may be wearing a different uniform next season.