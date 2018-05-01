Vikings' Jeff Badet: Signs with Vikings
Badet signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent, Chris Tomasson of The Pioneer Press reports.
Badet transferred to Oklahoma to play out his final season of eligibility last year and recorded 26 receptions for 400 yards and three touchdowns. Badet's biggest asset is his speed, as the wideout recorded a 4.27-second 40-yard dash at his pro day, which was a faster time than anyone at the combine this year.
