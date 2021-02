Gladney finished his 2020 season with 81 tackles (63 solo), three pass breakups and one forced fumble through 16 games.

Gladney, who was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, became a clear asset to Minnesota's secondary as a rookie. He led the team's group of cornerbacks in defensive snaps (959 of 1,075) and will look to keep up his productive ways moving forward.