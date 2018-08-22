Vikings' Johnny Stanton: Placed on IR
Stanton (lower leg) cleared waivers Tuesday and reverted to injured reserve, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
It's still unclear how severe Stanton's injury is, but it's bad enough for the Vikings to have cut him. If he's able to reach an injury settlement and get healthy, the 23-year-old will be able to sign with another team. For now, C.J. Ham is the only fullback with the Vikings.
