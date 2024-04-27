The Vikings selected Jackson in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 108th overall.

Jackson (6-foot-4, 194 pounds) is a highly unusual cornerback prospect both due to his tall, lanky build as well as the strange, winding path his collegiate football career took to this point. Jackson played for Oregon in 2023 but spent his first two years out of high school out of football, only picking back up in the third year after getting a shot in the JUCO ranks. After two years there, Jackson got the attention of Alabama, where he was a backup for two years before finally transferring to Oregon. Now Jackson will be a 25-year-old rookie, and one that might require more development time all the same. If Jackson can fully channel his talent into developing more as a corner, he could prove to be effective in press coverage in particular, as his 32 and 3/4-inch arms make it easy to jab wideouts at the line of scrimmage.