Vikings' Mike Remmers: Suiting up Sunday
Remmers (lower back) is active for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Remmers was initially listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Bears, but has progressed well enough in his recovery from a lower back issue to play. The starting right guard's presence will be a notable boost for Minnesota's offensive line, which will attempt to protect quarterback Kirk Cousins from Chicago's stalwart pass rush.
