Mitchell has signed a contract with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Mitchell was one of 11 players the Vikings announced as UDFA signings Wednesday. He joins a group led by a pair of star wideouts in Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson, but there aren't exactly a ton of locked-in receivers behind the pair. He will aim to make his mark in training camp after posting 29 receptions for 436 years and three touchdowns on 47 targets last season at UAB.