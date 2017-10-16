Vikings' Stacey Coley: Takes over kick return duties
Coley took over as the primary kickoff returner in Sunday's win over Green Bay and had one return for 19 yards. He also played 16 snaps on offense, but didn't have a ball thrown his way.
Jerick McKinnon was removed from kickoff duties since he's emerged as the primary running back after Dalvin Cook's season-ending knee injury. Coley has also moved ahead of Rodney Adams for the No. 6 receiver role. However, he won't have a viable role on offense in that role.
